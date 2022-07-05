Court dismisses Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters’ action against State’s Covid measures

High Court reporters

The Supreme Court has upheld a decision to dismiss Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters’ challenge to the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a six to one decision, the Supreme Court’s ruling brings to an end to a controversial legal action commenced shortly after the State introduced various regulations and measures in response to the Covid pandemic over two years ago.

Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters’ appeal was against a decision by the High Court, later upheld by the Court of Appeal (CoA), not to grant them permission to bring their action against the measures on the basis that it was “misconceived and entirely without merit”.

Giving the Supreme Court’s lead judgement on Tuesday, the Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell said the High Court was correct to refuse to grant leave in this case.

The Chief Justice, the High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine, Mr Justice John MacMenamin, Ms Justice Iseult O’Malley, Ms Justice Marie Baker, and Mr Justice Brian Murray all upheld the lower courts’ findings.

Proportionality

In a separate decision, Mr Justice Gerard Hogan said he would have allowed the appeal on certain grounds only.

The Supreme Court had agreed to hear the limited appeal on issues concerning the limitations on rights and the proportionality of the measures challenged.

In their judicial review proceedings against the State and the Minister for Health, with the Dáil, Seanad and Ceann Comhairle as notice parties, the applicants sought to have various legislative measures declared unconstitutional and flawed.

The appeal was opposed by the State, represented in the proceedings by Michael Collins SC and Patrick McCann SC.

The State argued that the lower courts’ decisions should remain undisturbed and the appeal should be dismissed.

The High Court and the CoA’s findings that the applicants had not produced sufficient evidence to the court to support their arguments and show their claims were at least arguable were correct, the State argued.

Mr Waters had argued that the High Court was wrong not to grant him and Ms O’Doherty leave. Sufficient evidence had been put before the High court to show their claims were arguable, he said.

He added the measures, such as the lockdown, brought in over a pandemic he did not believe existed, had fundamentally and impermissibly breached fundamental constitutional rights that he and other citizens enjoy.

‘Draconian’

He claimed no due diligence was carried out by the State in relation to “the draconian” and unconstitutional measures which were introduced.

He said there was a lack of debate among Irish politicians and a failure by the Irish mainstream media to properly assess and scrutinise the measures introduced.

Ms O’Doherty had argued the measures were taken over a virus that was “no different to the common cold”.

They also claimed the measures created a regime “akin to martial law”, were disproportionate and there were other steps that were less onerous and less limiting on personal freedoms which could have met the public health concerns.

They also argued the introduction of the legislation at a time when there was a small number of Covid-19 cases in the State was disproportionate, unlawfully and unjustifiably restricting constitutional rights, as well as those granted under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Evidence

In their action, Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters had challenged legislation, including the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act; the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act and the 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

In May 2020, Mr Justice Charles Meenan refused to grant them leave, saying their claims were not arguable.

He said they had not provided any expert evidence or facts to support their view that the laws were disproportionate or unconstitutional.

Last year, the CoA dismissed all grounds of their appeal.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the court was “quite satisfied” the approach taken by the High Court in relation to their case was correct.

The “controversial and tendentious” case presented no serious legal issue that would justify the granting of permission, the CoA found.

Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty had represented themselves throughout the proceedings in the hearings.

More to follow…