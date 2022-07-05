Death notices and funeral arrangements

CLANCY (née Heffernan) Bridget (Bea)

Late of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Ballinabranna, Co. Carlow on July 3rd 2022. Passed peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Co. Wexford. Beloved wife of the late Seán, loving mother of Anne and beloved sister of Liz and the late Mary, Nan and Johnny. Sadly missed by her daughter, sister, grandchildren Annamae and Billy, son-in-law David, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, July 6th, at 10.30am at Saint Columba’s Church, Iona Road, Glasnevin, followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery. Please note that the funeral Mass can be viewed online at –

https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/