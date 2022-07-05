Luxury old school house conversion in Leighlinbridge

Rathvinden Cottage, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

DNG McCormack Properties are delighted to offer this charming old school house conversion to the market in a scenic location of Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow.

The property has been renovated and modernised to a high standard, lending to an A energy rating, and boasts many features such as walk in shower, walk in wardrobe, triple glazed windows, floor to ceiling windows, German doors and windows, pressurised rain head showers and feature fireplaces among many more.

It truly is a unique and well-designed home that does not come to the market very often in this superb condition and fantastic location which lends itself to suit many individual lifestyles. Located on a private site extending to c. 0.75 acres with neat, manicured lawn complimented by a variety of wild flowers and a patio area for entertaining guests.

This property boasts a large steel and block shed which is suitable for many uses such as a boat house or office space. Situated within walking distance of the picturesque village of Leighlinbridge with ample amenities such as tennis court, river walks and also easy access to the M9 leading to Dublin and Waterford. Viewing is highly recommended on this desirable property.

Rathvinden Cottage, Leighlinbridge, Carlow – DNG McCormack Properties Carlow – 4520752 – MyHome.ie Residential