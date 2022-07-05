Palatine GAA fondly remembers much-loved Pamela

Pamela’s son Seán receives his medal from Carlow senior manager Niall Carew

By Suzanne Pender

EMOTIONAL and poignant yet also uplifting and rewarding – it was a day that will live on in the community of Palatine GAA and all who love the late Pamela Reid.

The Pamela Reid Memorial match in aid of CRY Ireland was held recently to honour the life of the late Pamela, who died suddenly last October aged just 37 years.

Despite their ongoing grief at the loss of such a vibrant young woman, the Reid and Hutton families came together to organise the memorial day, in a place so special to Pamela – Palatine GAA – and for a cause close to their hearts.

Pamela’s husband John, son Seán, parents Kevin and Kathleen, her family and many friends all attended, deeply touched by the huge outpouring of support the event received.

The day featured U13 and senior memorial games against Éire Óg, followed by a fundraising evening in the clubhouse, which raised much-needed funds for CRY Ireland, a charity that supports families impacted by sudden cardiac deaths.

Both games were fantastic encounters, with Seán doing his mammy so proud in the under-13 game. Palatine GAA offered heartfelt thanks to their neighbours and friends in Éire Óg for their input on the day.

Following the games, a huge crowd spent the evening in the clubhouse, sharing stories and memories of beautiful Pamela and a fundraising raffle of prizes, donated by so many generous businesses in Carlow and beyond, contributed to supporting CRY Ireland.

In an online post from Palatine GFC, the club said: ‘Pamela’s husband John, a legend and hero in our club, and son Seán continue on a very difficult road without their beloved wife and mother, but even in their grief, they are helping others.

‘Yesterday displayed everything good about our club, and indeed the GAA in general. In times of need, we rally around our own. John and Seán Reid are our own and we’ll always help and support them.’