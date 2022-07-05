Photo exhibition focused on the Carlow/Wicklow border landscape

THE Protect Moylisha Hill group recently held an exhibition of nature photography in the Shillelagh Room at Rathwood near Tullow.

Many people dropped in to enjoy the work of more than 50 contributors over the weekend of 17-19 June as well as learning more about the impact of lithium mining on the natural environment as several prospection licences have been granted in West Wicklow and Carlow.

Winner of the first prize was local man Steve Kelly, who has recently taken up photography.

The exhibition is one of several events that have been organised by the committee to help the people of West Wicklow and Carlow develop deeper connections with the natural and historical riches of the region. People are invited to look out for more developments in the weeks to come by following them on their Protect Moylisha Hill Facebook page.