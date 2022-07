Carlow gardaí are investigating the incident

By Elizabeth Lee

A ROCK was thrown through the window of a car on Dr Cullen Road, Carlow on Sunday evening, 3 July. The car was parked on the roadside when the window on the driver’s side was smashed sometime between 6.15pm and 8pm. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between these times or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.