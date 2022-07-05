Tullow Show planners are rarin’ to go after two-year break

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW logo, a new schedule and a renewed sense of enthusiasm for the 2022 Tullow Agricultural Show, which was official launched this week.

The atmosphere was buoyant for the launch, which took place at its Coppenagh showgrounds, with show chairman Richard Codd and members of Tullow Show Society in attendance.

The show returns on Sunday 21 August following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with a wonderful sense of excitement evident for this year’s event.

“Preparations for this year’s show are well under way and we’re very excited about it. It’s been a long two years and I think people are more than eager to get back showing,” said PRO Shane Maher.

The committee has been busy behind the scenes revamping the schedules in all sections to allow for even more participation in the various categories, including new sheep breed classes and an even bigger horse section to name just a few.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Tullow Show has also launched a new logo commissioned from local graphic designer Eva’s Illustrations.

The 2022 show promises to have something for everyone. There’s entertainment, a wide selection of trade stands, food and craft halls, demonstrations, live music, farm and vintage machinery, dancing and, of course, competitions in livestock, equestrian, home and dairy, vegetables, flowers and much, much more.

“All we need now is the Child of Prague,” smiled Shane.