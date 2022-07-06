Beautiful three-bedroom house in Carlow town

Wednesday, July 06, 2022

TM Byrne are delighted to present a beautiful residence at 12 Greenhills, Browneshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

A super two storey three bedroom semi-detached residence, tastefully decorated and providing a bright living space extending to c. 1047 sq.ft. The property enjoys an excellent position in this mature and sought-after residential area, overlooking a well maintained green, not overlooked to front. A popular area for families and commuters alike, the property is ideally located to schools, local shopping and church whilst also benefiting its close proximity to Carlow town centre and main arterial routes. Pristine living accommodation comprises: reception hall, guest w.c., sitting room, kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms, shower room.

For full details please go to: 12 Greenhills, Browneshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow – Thomas M Byrne & Son – 4598157 – MyHome.ie Residential

