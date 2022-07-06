Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tony Gough

37 Mountain View, Pollerton and formerly of 3 Montgomery St., Carlow, passed away, peacefully, after a long illness, on July 6th, 2022, at The District Hospital, Carlow

Beloved husband of Joyce, cherished brother of Robert and Gerard and much loved son of the late Paddy and Nancy.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers, brothers-in-law Pat and Peter, sisters-in-law Eilish and Maura, nephews Sean and Eoghan, nieces Eleanor and Abigail, relatives and friends.

May Tony’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow on Friday from 2pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow

Murphy RSM, Sr Mary

Drummond, St Mullins, Co Carlow, 5th July 2022. Loving daughter of the late John and Nan. Very sadly missed by her sisters Sr Liz RSM and Brigid (Fox), her brothers Pat and Sean, sister-in-law Úna, brother-in-law PJ, dearly loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, and Sisters of Mercy Ireland and USA.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home (R95 YH02) on Wednesday, 6th July, from 12 noon with Evening Prayers at 8.00pm and on Thursday, 7th July, from 12 noon with removal at 7.00pm to St Brendan’s Church, Drummond. Funeral Mass on Friday, 8th July, at 11.00am followed by burial in St Mullins Cemetery. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research