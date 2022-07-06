  • Home >
Deputy Principal Mary gets wonderful send-off on final day at St Fiacc’s

Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Rang 3 performing during the retirement ceremony for deputy principal Mary Fleming in St. Fiaccs NS in Graiguecullen

Some of the pupils in fine voice during the retirement ceremony for deputy principal Mary Fleming in St. Fiaccs NS in Graiguecullen. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Rang 6 performing during the retirement ceremony for deputy principal Mary Fleming in St. Fiaccs NS in Graiguecullen. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Some of the pupils and staff gather for the retirement ceremony for deputy principal Mary Fleming in St. Fiaccs NS in Graiguecullen. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Deputy principal Mary Fleming (left)  with her sister Aingeal UÍ Dalaigh during her retirement ceremony in St. Fiaccs NS in Graiguecullen. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

An emotional Mary Fleming composes herself as she addresses pupils, staff and parents during her retirement ceremony in St. Fiacc’s NS in Graiguecullen. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Deputy principal Mary Flemings with her children Elaine and John Byrne during her retirement ceremony in St. Fiaccs NS in Graiguecullen

Deputy principal Mary Fleming accepts a presentation from Joseph Bello on behalf of fifth class during her retirement ceremony in St Fiacc’s NS in Graiguecullen

A heartfelt message for Mary

Kate Hennessy on behalf of the parents’ association makes a presentation to retiring deputy principal Mary Fleming

Mary with her children Elaine and John Byrne and her sister Angela Uí Dalaigh

Pauric Bolton speaking during the retirement ceremony on behalf of the staff

Justin Kelly accompanies first class as they sing their song for deputy principal Mary Fleming in St Fiacc’s NS

Mary gets some farewell hugs

Tanya Mullin makes a presentation to Mary on behalf of the staff

Deputy principal Mary Fleming (front, centre) with principal John Brennan, Fr John Dunphy and school staff

 

By Suzanne Pender

A LEGACY of kindness and respect is the indelible mark that teacher Mary Fleming has left on St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen.

This heartfelt sentiment was expressed by pupils, staff, parents and the wider community when they came together on the final day of the school year to wish Mary well in her retirement. A deputy principal for the past ten years at St Fiacc’s and a teacher at the school for almost 36 years, Mary has been an integral part of many initiatives and activities at St Fiacc’s over the past four decades.

Mary also took a prominent role within the school in the area of special education, her expert knowledge and child-centred approach proving enormously beneficial to the many children she taught over the years.

A native of Killarney, Co Kerry, Mary’s first teaching post was in Ballymun, Dublin before arriving at St Fiacc’s, where she spent the majority of her career.

Mary was described this week as a very kind, considerate and organised teacher, her thoughtful nature endearing her to pupils, fellow staff and parents.

Mary was given a wonderful send-off for her final day, organised by teacher Gillian Doyle and the staff’s social committee. A fantastic musical presentation was given by each of the classes from junior infants right up to sixth class especially for Mary, with teacher Justin Kelly leading the children in song.

Presentations were made to Mary by the board of management, staff and Fr John Dunphy on behalf of the parish.

School principal John Brennan thanked Mary for her years of service and wished her well in her retirement, while Pauric Bolton spoke on behalf of the staff.

Pauric remarked that Mary has left a “legacy of kindness and respect at St Fiacc’s that we will keep in our hearts and bring with us into the future”.

“Throughout her career she was involved in so many things at the school and so many initiatives she started … too many to mention – she was involved in everything,” said Pauric.

“She was so hard working; it was more like a vocation to Mary than a job.”

The school also welcomed Mary’s children Elaine and John, her sister Angela Daly and friend Helen Castle for the occasion.

