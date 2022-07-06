Deputy Principal Mary gets wonderful send-off on final day at St Fiacc’s

By Suzanne Pender

A LEGACY of kindness and respect is the indelible mark that teacher Mary Fleming has left on St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen.

This heartfelt sentiment was expressed by pupils, staff, parents and the wider community when they came together on the final day of the school year to wish Mary well in her retirement. A deputy principal for the past ten years at St Fiacc’s and a teacher at the school for almost 36 years, Mary has been an integral part of many initiatives and activities at St Fiacc’s over the past four decades.

Mary also took a prominent role within the school in the area of special education, her expert knowledge and child-centred approach proving enormously beneficial to the many children she taught over the years.

A native of Killarney, Co Kerry, Mary’s first teaching post was in Ballymun, Dublin before arriving at St Fiacc’s, where she spent the majority of her career.

Mary was described this week as a very kind, considerate and organised teacher, her thoughtful nature endearing her to pupils, fellow staff and parents.

Mary was given a wonderful send-off for her final day, organised by teacher Gillian Doyle and the staff’s social committee. A fantastic musical presentation was given by each of the classes from junior infants right up to sixth class especially for Mary, with teacher Justin Kelly leading the children in song.

Presentations were made to Mary by the board of management, staff and Fr John Dunphy on behalf of the parish.

School principal John Brennan thanked Mary for her years of service and wished her well in her retirement, while Pauric Bolton spoke on behalf of the staff.

Pauric remarked that Mary has left a “legacy of kindness and respect at St Fiacc’s that we will keep in our hearts and bring with us into the future”.

“Throughout her career she was involved in so many things at the school and so many initiatives she started … too many to mention – she was involved in everything,” said Pauric.

“She was so hard working; it was more like a vocation to Mary than a job.”

The school also welcomed Mary’s children Elaine and John, her sister Angela Daly and friend Helen Castle for the occasion.