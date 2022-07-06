Farm accident victims remembered

Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois,
Photos: Alf Harvey

Embrace founder Brian Rohan with Frank O’Mara from Teagasc and Mary Clare and Lana OMara from Carlow at the Embrace Farm, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix

 

By Suzanne Pender

EMBRACE FARM, the support network helping farm families grieving the loss of a loved one or those injured in accidents and traumas on farms, was delighted to welcome families in person to its annual remembrance service for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Speaking at the opening address, Embrace FARM co-founder Brian Rohan said: “The recent years have been difficult for those of us grieving the loss of a loved one, with the isolation of the pandemic adding to the journey. This year, we will again remember all those who have been affected by trauma from every corner of our island.

“Today hopefully plays a part in your healing. We give thanks to all who are making this service today possible – Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, Abbeyleix and Raheen; Canon Patrick Harvey, Rector of Abbeyleix and Killermogh Union of Parishes; and Tina Cuddy, who is directing our local musicians.”

 

 

