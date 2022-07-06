  • Home >
Kind-hearted Kildavin NS pupils celebrate a most successful year

Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Evan Doyle and Grace Ryan raise Kildavin NS’s Active School Flag
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Pupils who took part in Cumann na mBunScoil were presented with their medals

Kildavin NS celebrating county colours

Kildavin NS pupils who took part in Active Schools Week in Spellman Hall

Medals and colourful jerseys on display

Kildavin NS achieved its third Active Flag this year

Pupils with their Cumann na mBunScoil medals

The school was celebrating a year of many successes, both on and off the pitch

Fifth and sixth class at the school donated their Confirmation money to help Ukraine

Pupils from Kildavin NS who took part in Active Schools Week

The theme was ‘Celebrating County Colours’

Pupils with their cheque for UNICEF’s Ukrainian appeal

By Suzanne Pender

IT was a busy end to a busy year for Kildavin NS, who had lots of reasons to celebrate when the entire school came together recently.

The school community was out in force to celebrate a successful year, including achieving its third active flag.

The school marked the end of an enjoyable active week by raising its well-earned flag, symbolising the importance of physical fitness and the mental wellbeing of pupils in this health-conscious school.

The children involved in Cumann na mBunscol were also presented with their medals – a fantastic achievement, with the boys crowned double champions and the girls double finalists. To celebrate their success, the children were divided into teams, under the theme of counties, with sixth class leading them, and performed chants for everyone’s entertainment.

“This year is a great example of the varied talents in Kildavin NS,” praised school principal Gillian Murphy.

“We have had huge success on the sporting pitches, winners of art competitions, a wonderful choral singing concert, academic achievement across the curriculum and pure kindness in the form of our ‘temporary tuck shop’ in aid of Ukraine.

“It’s not every class that would donate money from their Confirmation and use it as seed money to buy supplies for a tuck shop, but that’s what fifth and sixth class at Kildavin NS did,” Gillian said.

The entire school supported the tuck shop initiative throughout the final term and raised a terrific €904.

“This will be donated to UNICEF to help fund children’s hospitals in Ukraine,” Gillian added proudly.

 

 

 

