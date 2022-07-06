Three miles of road is a runaway success!

By Elizabeth Lee

A WELL-KNOWN businessman from Co Carlow has delved into his cache of memories of growing up in the countryside during the 1970s to produce a witty and beautifully-written book.

Tom Byrne is the managing director of one of the county’s best known businesses, Burnside Eurocyl, but now, after decades running the firm, he’s found a grá for writing. He’s just published a collection of short stories, Three miles of road which are populated with characters that he knew or heard about during his childhood in Graiguenaspidogue near the Fighting Cocks. The title of the book refers to roads around Graiguenaspidogue, Ballon, Fenagh, Newtown and Nurney.

“It’s probably longer than three miles, to be honest!” Tom told The Nationalist laughing.

“It’s about the people who used to live on those roads when I was growing up or worked on them, like the postman or the rent man or insurance man or the Travellers,” he continued. “I knew some of them or would have heard about those stories.”

Tom’s style of writing has been likened to that of poet Patrick Kavanagh by another author, PJ Cunningham, who published Tom’s first short story.

“Tom Byrne is to Carlow what Patrick Kavanagh was to Monaghan – the observer in the midst of a closely-knit community. He captures snapshots of everyday local scenes and in doing so preserves a way of life for posterity. Three miles of road is full of the ordinary plenty which makes rural Ireland such a fascinating study,” said PJ.

The book has also been hailed by writer John MacKenna, whose workshop Tom attended when he first started to write creatively.

“I told people at the launch that the comparison between me and Kavanagh is that he was known to be cantankerous! Maybe that’s the comparison!” laughed Tom. “It is a compliment to be compared with Kavanagh’s writing, though. I write about the ordinary, country people like he did.”

Edited by Jackie Hayden, formerly of Hot Press magazine, Three miles of road was launched to a capacity crowd in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow, where both Jackie and John spoke about Tom’s gift with words.

MC on the night was John Nolan, whose father was a famous seanchaí from Myshall, while guest of honour was Anna May McHugh, CEO of the National Ploughing Association.

“Three miles of road will bring treasured memories to many families and create conversation and laughter throughout Co Carlow and beyond. Readers will truly appreciate the work, research and time Tom has given to this great publication,” said Anna May. Tom’s family, including his wife Kathleen, was at the launch, as were several of his eight children.

In fact, more than 300 of Tom’s friends, neighbours, book lovers and business associates were at the launch, when hundreds of copies were snapped up. People seem to appreciate its light style and short, witty stories.

“There’s nothing too heavy in it, it’s easy to read. It’s fairly humorous and I just wrote what was in my head. I deliberately didn’t go into too much misery in it. It’s a light read, people seem to enjoy it,” Tom concluded.

