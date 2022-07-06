What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

A fresh crisis for Boris Johnson and a decline in home ownership rates are among the stories making the front pages of national newspapers on Wednesday.

The Irish Times leads with the sudden cabinet and government resignations threatening the future of the British prime minister’s leadership.

An increase to the back-to-school allowance by €100 per child is the lead story for the Irish Examiner. The announcement was made by Ministers on Tuesday evening as part of a €67 million package to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Irish Independent reports on a new study from the Economic and Social Research Institute that says one in five people aged between 45 and 54 who are now renting have little prospect of ever owning a home.

Good morning, here's the front page of today's Irish Independent

The ministerial resignations from the UK government also make the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning

Here’s a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morninghttps://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y#Tellitlikeitis pic.twitter.com/Xt9ud7sREH — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) July 6, 2022

Back-to-school costs are a concern for The Echo, with local charity workers worried about the impact of the inflation crisis on Cork families.

In Britain, the Guardian, The Times and The Sun all report Boris Johnson is “on the brink” after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit their respective roles as finance and health ministers on Tuesday. The story is also carried by the Financial Times.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 July 2022: PM on the brink after Javid and Sunak quit

On tomorrow's front page: Boris clings to power as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign and lay into the leadership

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday July 6

The Daily Telegraph, Metro and i lead with a series of further government resignations heaping more pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership is now “hanging by a thread”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson hanging by a thread as Sunak and Javid walk out'

Tomorrow's paper today 📰 GOING! GOING! GONE? 🔴 Ministers in a pincher movement – PM is still clinging on to power

The Daily Mirror revels in the developments with the headline “Finally”, while the Daily Express says Mr Johnson is fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

Tomorrow's front page – Boris fights on! Declaring … I'm now free to cut taxes

And the Daily Mail questions if Mr Johnson can “wriggle out” of this latest crisis.