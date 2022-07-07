Carlow man spat in pharmacist’s face during assaults of three people

A MAN who assaulted three people in Carlow town on the same day was given a partially suspended five-month prison sentence at the local district court last week.

Evidence was heard that 51-year-old Giuseppe Torres of The Tower, Graiguecullen spat at a female locum pharmacist at Tullow Street Pharmacy after telling her to take her head scarf off, while also putting a pharmacy technician in fear that she would also be attacked.

Earlier that day, 30 August 2021, the defendant entered Aldi, Hanover and pushed a deputy manager after becoming abusive and aggressive.

Mr Torres contested the three assault charges along with charges of public intoxication and threatening/abusive behaviour at Tullow Street, Carlow and one count of criminal damage at Carlow Garda Station. Mr Torres would claim all of the injured parties had been the aggressors, while he had concerns of Covid-19 and people getting too close to him.

CCTV of the Aldi and pharmacy incidents was played in court. Judge Cephas Power noted as he convicted the defendant of the assault charges that if he was afraid of Covid, Mr Torres would have been wearing a mask in the CCTV.

Seven civilians and three garda witnesses gave evidence in the hearing before Judge Power at Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court.

Speaking of the assault of the pharmacist, Judge Power said he was sure the incident was “very upsetting” and the assaults were carried out without any justification.

He imposed a five-month sentence for the assault of the pharmacist, with the final two months suspended for 12 months. Two two-month sentences for the assaults of a pharmacy and Aldi staff members. Mr Torres was also placed under the supervision of the probation services and be of sober habits.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, which included a €200 cash lodgement.

Mr Torres did not lodge bail at Wednesday’s sitting (29 June) and was taken into custody.

