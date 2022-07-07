Carlow teens win Gaisce gold

Mark O’Keefe receives his gold awards from President Michael D Higgins at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin also pictured Yvonne McKenna, CEO of Gaisce

Raissa Smyth receives her gold awards from President Michael D Higgins at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin also pictured Yvonne McKenna, CEO of Gaisce

By Suzanne Pender

TWO young people from Co Carlow received Gaisce gold award honours last week for their inspirational and outstanding contribution to society.

Mark O’Keefe and Raissa Smyth received their gold awards from President Michael D Higgins at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin – the first Gaisce gold award ceremony to take place in three years.

Mark undertook the Gaisce Gold Award with KARE Newbridge and Raissa took on hers with Tullow Community School.

The Gaisce Gold Award is the nation’s highest recognition of a young person’s initiative, achievement and voluntary contribution to society.

In order to complete a Gold Gaisce Award, each of the recipients set and achieved their own goals across challenge areas that include personal skill, physical activity, community involvement, team adventure journey and a residential project.

Seventy-nine young people from across Ireland were commended at last week’s ceremony.

For further information on Gaisce the President’s Award, visit www.gaisce.ie.