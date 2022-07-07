Cork GAA in line for €75m revenues from housing scheme

Gordon Deegan

Cork County GAA Board is in store for estimated revenues of €75 million from its planned 319-unit housing scheme in Cork city.

The board has lodged fast-track plans with An Bord Pleanála for the Strategic Housing Development scheme on its site at Old Whitechurch Road, Kilbarry, on the northern fringes of Cork city.

In documents lodged with the appeals board, consultants for Cork GAA, Coakley O’Neill Town Planning, has put an indicative price tag of €15 million on the sale of 20 per cent of the scheme – or 64 homes – for social housing to Cork City Council.

Based on the estimate, Cork County Board will realise €75 million from the sale of the 319 homes and the Board is to pay down its debt from its Páirc Uí Chaoimh redevelopment from the profits from the development.

The most recent accounts for Cork County Board show the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium debt stood at €29.74 million at the end of last September.

The scheme is made up of 85 semi-detached homes, 118 terraced units, 53 duplex units and 63 apartments.

The 37 acre site – which lies adjacent to Delgany Rovers GAA Club – currently comprises open fields under grass, scrub, and gorse while an old hurling manufacturing factory lies derelict at the western side.

Developers under Part V planning rules are required to reserve 20 per cent of new developments for social housing. In the Part V documentation lodged with the scheme, an indicative cost of €302,598 has been put on three-bedroom units.

Advancing the case for the scheme, Coakley O’Neill Town Planning said the scheme would “provide much needed housing units, at an appropriate density…in an area of Cork City that has not benefited from the provision of a significantly scaled private housing development in many years”.

The consultants said “the case for the development of the site is reaffirmed in its long-standing zoning for residential use and the recent progression of plans for large scale residential development in its immediate vicinity”.

‘Financial security’

On lodging the plan, chief executive of Cork GAA Kevin O’Donovan said in recent days: “This project is a key element of the financial security of Cork GAA and the ongoing stabilisation of our finances.

“We are hopeful that the process will be successful, and would like to thank Cork City Council for their constructive engagement on what is the best use for the site to meet the ongoing need for housing in Cork.”

The parcel of land was bought by Cork County Board in the 1960s to develop playing fields and there is no further requirement for playing fields in this area.

Chairman of Cork County GAA Board Marc Sheehan said in recent days: “The shortage of housing in Cork and across the country is well documented and this development could provide homes for hundreds of families in a great location.”

An Bord Pleanála confirmed on Thursday submissions can be made on the application by August 8th and a decision is due to be made in October.