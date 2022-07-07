Death notices and funeral annoucements

Sr Mary Murphy RSM

Drummond, St Mullins, Co Carlow, 5th July 2022. Loving daughter of the late John and Nan. Very sadly missed by her sisters Sr Liz RSM and Brigid (Fox), her brothers Pat and Sean, sister-in-law Úna, brother-in-law PJ, dearly loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, and Sisters of Mercy Ireland and USA.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home (R95 YH02) on Wednesday, 6th July, from 12 noon with Evening Prayers at 8.00pm and on Thursday, 7th July, from 12 noon with removal at 7.00pm to St Brendan’s Church, Drummond. Funeral Mass on Friday, 8th July, at 11.00am followed by burial in St Mullins Cemetery. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research

www.cancer.ie