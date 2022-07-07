Death notices and funeral annoucements

Thursday, July 07, 2022

RIP

 

Sr Mary Murphy RSM

Drummond, St Mullins, Co Carlow, 5th July 2022. Loving daughter of the late John and Nan. Very sadly missed by her sisters Sr Liz RSM and Brigid (Fox), her brothers Pat and Sean, sister-in-law Úna, brother-in-law PJ, dearly loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, and Sisters of Mercy Ireland and USA.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home (R95 YH02) on Wednesday, 6th July, from 12 noon with Evening Prayers at 8.00pm and on Thursday, 7th July, from 12 noon with removal at 7.00pm to St Brendan’s Church, Drummond. Funeral Mass on Friday, 8th July, at 11.00am followed by burial in St Mullins Cemetery. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research

www.cancer.ie

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Men’s Shed Michael raises almost €2k for Ukraine

Thursday, 07/07/22 - 2:48pm

Carlow man spat in pharmacist’s face during assaults of three people

Thursday, 07/07/22 - 1:58pm

No progress on reopening Leighlinbridge Garda Station

Thursday, 07/07/22 - 12:26pm