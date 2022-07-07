Magnificent Carlow town bungalow up for sale

This magnificent four-bedroom, three-bathroom property at Oakfield, Kilkenny Road is brought to you by Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott.

This truly stunning bungalow residence commands a gloriously private, elevated one-acre site on the southern edge of Carlow town, overlooking the River Barrow and the Killeshin Hills beyond. Constructed in 1986, it presents a most deceptive 270sq m of accommodation over two floors with a clever four-bedroom configuration. It’s sun-drenched interior perfectly captures the East-South-West site orientation ensuring main living and entertainment areas bathe in sunlight throughout the day, ending off the west-facing dining room. It is complete with fully retractable glazed walls, to seamlessly integrate the extensive wrap-around terrace areas as functional living space.

The kitchen area has been designed and fitted by Surreal Designs, with a most contemporary interpretation of space and the bold use of lime corian, while opening to the dining room and forming a central hub within this wonderful home.

The master bedroom suite is located to the rear, presents en-suite bathroom facilities and a most comprehensive walk-in dressing room, while also enjoying direct access to the rear terrace. All bedrooms are generously proportioned, while a further integrated attic cavity adds an additional 45sq.m., currently utilised as a home office /den/hobby Space and offers endless scope. Boasting an impressive B2 energy rating, comfort is guaranteed with a recently upgraded gas-fired central heating system coupled with the combination of an open-fire and a solid fuel stove and further complimented by a solar water heating system.

The surrounding gardens have been beautifully designed and matured, capturing perfectly the natural undulations of the site, with clever terracing, select planting and the retention of original tree lines. A sweeping gravel driveway leads from the automated gated entrance to the ample front parking area, itself enveloped within a wooded and wild-flower front garden. The combined south and west-facing side and rear aspects ensure maximum enjoyment of direct sunlight. Viewings of this remarkable property are invited on a strictly appointment basis.

For full information see Oakfield,Kilkenny Road,Carlow,R93 H2P2 – Sherry FitzGerald McDermott Carlow – 4604355 – MyHome.ie Residential.