Men’s Shed Michael raises almost €2k for Ukraine

By Elizabeth Lee

Talented gardener and Carlow Men’s Shed member, Michael Duke painstakingly grew hundreds of sunflowers from seed in recycled yoghurt pots and sold them for €1 a pop to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

Michael used his gifts as a horticulturalists to germinate and grow the sunflowers and then approached various companies and shops around Carlow town to sell them.

“I sowed around 1,500 plants in yoghurts pots that were donated by the other members of the men’s shed. The flowers were only €1 each but many people gave more than that so I raised €1,834 in total,” Michael, a retired teacher from Tullow Community School, explained.

Michael continued that the residents’ association in Highfield, Carlow, where he lives generously bought about 70 plants while UNAM were equally generously when they bought about 90 of the flowers. Jones’s Business Systems in Askea were also very successful in selling the potted sunflowers.

Michael has donated the much-needed funds to the Irish Red Cross for their Ukraine appeal.