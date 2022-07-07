No progress on reopening Leighlinbridge Garda Station



Leighlinbridge Garda Station

By Suzanne Pender

THE reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station has not advanced and is now being considered in the “overall context of the garda capital programme”.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor stated this week that she has once again raised the need for the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station with minister for justice Helen McEntee.

The 2016 Programme for Government contained a commitment to reopen six garda stations on a pilot basis. Six garda stations around the country were identified and four of these have since been reopened; however, Leighlinbridge is one of two still awaiting reopening.

“I have been advised by the minister that the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station has not been advanced as yet and is being considered in the overall context of the garda capital programme,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“It is disappointing to be told that there has been no progress on this. It remains a priority of mine to get the contract for works on Leighlinbridge Garda Station awarded as soon as possible and get the refurbishment works underway,” she added.

The deputy stated her intention to continue to pursue and follow up on the progress of this project and give further updates in due course.