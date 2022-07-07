Ryanair announces return to Belfast International Airport with 12 new routes

Kenneth Fox

Ryanair has announced its comeback to Belfast International Airport with a summer schedule following the reopening of its base from Summer 2023.

They start with 12 routes from Belfast International, operating over 115 weekly flights, including destinations such as Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona and Malaga. Ryanair will also launch domestic services to East-Midlands, Edinburgh, London-Stansted and Manchester.

Ryanair’s Belfast based fleet will comprise of two aircraft, representing a $200 million (€196 million) investment and over 60 highly paid aviation jobs at Belfast International Airport and over 750 indirect jobs.

They said Ryanair’s Belfast International summer 2023 schedule will deliver over 800 total jobs

Ryanair said it looks forward to further connecting Belfast International to key cities such as Edinburgh, London-Stansted, Manchester, Milan-Bergamo and Paris-Beauvais.

Ryanair’s director of commercial, Jason McGuinness said: “At a time when other airlines are cutting their schedules and reducing their workforce, we are delighted to announce a new Ryanair base at Belfast International Airport with 12 exciting routes and 2 based aircraft representing an investment of $200 million at Belfast International and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs.

“We are delighted to have reached a long-term agreement with Belfast International’s management, which will underpin future Ryanair growth at the Airport over the coming years.

“The announcement, particularly our decision to launch close to 80 weekly domestic flights to/from East-Midlands, Edinburgh, London-Stansted and Manchester demonstrates that lower aviation taxes and competitive airport charges are the catalyst for long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity.”