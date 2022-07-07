SF top brass turn out for Carlow meeting

By Suzanne Pender

A BOYANT atmosphere and sense of optimism was clearly evident in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow last week as Sinn Féin hosted its ‘Time for Change’ public meeting.

The party’s heavy hitters, president Mary Lou McDonald, spokesperson for finance Pierce Doherty and spokesperson for housing Eoin Ó Broin were in attendance, while the meeting was chaired by Carlow/Kilkenny deputy Kathleen Funchion.

The party’s record high in the latest opinion polls was reflected in the very large attendance and the very active engagement by the audience.

Time for Change is part of a nationwide series of public meetings organised by Sinn Féin, outlining their policies and proposals should their surge in popularity ring through come election day.

“There was a very big crowd there alright and the word coming from head office is that the Carlow meeting was one of the best they’ve held so far,” said Jim Deane, Carlow Sinn Féin representative.

“The feeling from people there is that they were very impressed with how each of the speakers answered the questions asked and were able to back them up with independently verified facts and figures,” said Jim.

“It was a public meeting and an open forum, so it was great to see so many people there who weren’t traditional Sinn Féin supporters or voters but wanted to be able to ask the question … there’s no point preaching to the converted, so that was very positive,” he said.

Mr Deane added that the series of meeting are about engaging with the public and allowing Sinn Féin to “put their cards on the table in black and white”.

“We ran out of time really, so what was very good, too, is that the speakers stayed after the meeting to talk to people and answer their questions; it was a very good public meeting,” said Jim.