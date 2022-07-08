Dogs Trust installs swimming pool for rescue dogs ahead of heatwave

Sarah Mooney

Dogs Trust Ireland has installed a swimming pool to keep the 211 rescue dogs currently in its care cool ahead of a heatwave forecast for this weekend.

The charity has also issued safety advice to pet owners as temperatures soar this summer, warning that dogs cannot cool themselves down the same way as humans do and so rely on us to keep them safe in sunnier seasons.

Leaving a dog alone in a car on a hot day for just a few minutes can prove fatal, the charity warned, with temperatures inside rising from 22 to 33 degrees in just 10 minutes.

Emma cools down at Dogs Trust in Finglas, where the charity has installed a swimming pool. Photo: Fran Veale

“Contrary to what some people believe, parking in the shade and leaving windows down, does very little to keep temperatures low, so please never put your dog’s life at risk,” the charity added.

Dogs Trust also warned that young puppies, older dogs, overweight dogs or dogs with flatter faces are at an even higher risk of heatstroke in warm weather.

Common signs of heatstroke include uncoordinated movements or collapse, altered or loss of consciousness, loss of vision, vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures, coma or bleeding.

Niamh Curran Kelly, veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust, said: “If you think your dog may be suffering from heatstroke, please do not delay in contacting a local vet.

“It is vital you do this as quickly as you can to give your dog the best chance of making a recovery.

“Move your dog to a cool, shaded area and dial the vet on speakerphone. Describe the symptoms your dog is experiencing and tell them that you think they may be suffering from heatstroke.

“While driving to the vet, drive with the windows down or air-conditioning on – this should help to reduce your dog’s core temperature.

“If you have to wait for transport to the vet, try to encourage your dog to drink small amounts of room-temperature water if they are alert, and gently pour small amounts of cool water on their body.

“The main goal of treating heatstroke is to lower your dog’s body temperature to normal as early as possible, but not so quickly that you cause them to go into shock.”

Five-second test

Ciara Byrne, head of communications at Dogs Trust, advised that dog owners avoid bringing their pet outdoors during the hottest time of the day.

“While most of us relish the thought of heading out for a day of fun in the sun, our dogs may in fact be happier and safer at home where they can stay cool,” she said.

“The best option for your furry friend is to bring them out early in the morning before the real heat of the day sets in, or later in the evening when it’s cooled down again.

“If you’ll be walking on tarmac, try the ‘five-second test’; if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Please also make sure you bring lots of cool, fresh water with you to keep your dog hydrated and don’t forget to stop for rest breaks in shady areas too.

“While at home, make sure your dog has places where they can relax away from the sun both indoors and outdoors, and that they have access to water at all times. If you’re planning an adventure with your dog, be sure to check they’ll be welcome first as some parks and beaches unfortunately have restrictions for dogs at certain times of the year.”

You can visit DogsTrust.ie/CoolToBeKind for more information on how to keep canines cool during the summer months.