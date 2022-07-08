Man dies following road crash in west Belfast

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has died following a road crash in west Belfast.

One vehicle was involved in the incident on Divis Street at around 10.20pm on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Divis Street area shortly after 10.20pm.

“The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

“Our inquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1925 of 07/07/22.”