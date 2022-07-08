  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Northern Ireland sees 20 more Covid-linked deaths in weekly update

Northern Ireland sees 20 more Covid-linked deaths in weekly update

Friday, July 08, 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland has recorded 20 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in the latest weekly update.

The fatalities, in the week ending July 1st, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 4,684.

The figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week’s lag.

The Nisra figure includes 3,263 deaths in hospital, 986 in care homes and 435 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 19 of the 347 deaths registered in the week to July 1st.

Some of the deaths registered in the week ending July 1st could have taken place before that week as they can take days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 73.9 per cent of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19th, 2020 and July 1st this year.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Sinn Féin ‘want to be as disruptive as possible,’ Minister claims

Friday, 08/07/22 - 11:12am

Man dies following road crash in west Belfast

Friday, 08/07/22 - 10:00am

Covid: Unvaccinated and unboosted ‘disproportionally’ represented in hospitals

Friday, 08/07/22 - 9:50am