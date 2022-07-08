Northern Ireland sees 20 more Covid-linked deaths in weekly update

By Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland has recorded 20 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in the latest weekly update.

The fatalities, in the week ending July 1st, take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) to 4,684.

The figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and include only people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week’s lag.

The Nisra figure includes 3,263 deaths in hospital, 986 in care homes and 435 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

The weekly release containing data on deaths registered during the week ending 1 July and information on Covid-19 related deaths was published this morning. https://t.co/lRbqRxmJu3 pic.twitter.com/ZMc3SBIl7d — NISRA (@NISRA) July 8, 2022

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 19 of the 347 deaths registered in the week to July 1st.

Some of the deaths registered in the week ending July 1st could have taken place before that week as they can take days to register.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 73.9 per cent of the Covid-related deaths registered between March 19th, 2020 and July 1st this year.