Residents find their forever home at new estate on Carlow/Laois border

By Suzanne Pender

THE security of knowing you’ve found your forever home was celebrated by residents in one of Carlow’s newest housing developments, Graigue na hAbhainn, last week.

The Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) development of 77 homes in Graiguecullen was launched last Thursday by Laois County Council cathaoirleach Thomasina Connell and cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Brian O’Donoghue.

“We have more security in this place knowing our landlord isn’t going to sell it. Our neighbours are lovely, it’s nice and multicultural … we have Brazilian neighbours on one side and Nigerian neighbours on the other,” said Martin, a CHI member and resident of Graigue na hAbhainn.

“Our son Domis knew one or two kids from school who have moved in here and he’s gotten to know more since we’ve settled in,” he added.

Fellow resident Mary encouraged more models of housing like Graigue na hAbhainn.

“We need more models of housing like this, where everyone pays what they can afford, and they have a security of tenure going forward. It really makes a huge difference knowing this is going to be our forever home.”

Chairperson of CHI Pearse O’Shiel stated that CHI’s delivery in Leinster has been a considerable achievement for the co-operative.

“We delivered 386 homes in Leinster during 2021, accounting for over 65% of the organisation’s output that year; 139 of these homes were in Carlow and Laois,” he said.

“Overall, CHI provides 336 homes in Laois and Carlow. CHI’s response to Carlow County Council’s housing need has been our largest provision of homes to any local authority in Leinster outside of Dublin. This level of delivery would not be possible without the support and co-operation of the local authorities in those respective counties,” said Mr O’Shiel.

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council cllr Thomasina Connell said it was an honour to be at the launch.

“It is a tribute to CHI and the builder BHA Construction, impacted by Covid-19, to deliver much-needed housing for people in Laois and Carlow. The direct delivery of homes by local authorities and approved housing bodies like CHI is crucial to providing a bright future for people and families.”

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Brian O’Donoghue said he, too, was delighted to officially welcome families to their homes in Graigue na hAbhainn.

“It’s been great to meet members and to learn of the members’ association that has been established here, where new residents are banding together to address collective needs.”

Graigue na hAbhainn was delivered in partnership with Carlow and Laois local authorities, the Housing Finance Agency, the Housing Agency and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and built by BHA Construction.

The development contains 77 two- and three-bed houses comprised of mid-terrace and semi-detached homes.