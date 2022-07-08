School’s out forever as 21 primary teachers mark recent retirements

  • Home >
Friday, July 08, 2022

Twenty-one primary teachers were honoured recently at a long over-due retirement
function. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

TWENTY-ONE primary teachers in Co Carlow who packed away their markers and put away their school books finally got to celebrate their retirements when the north Carlow branch of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation hosted a party for them.

The event to celebrate the teachers and principals who retired since 2019 was held in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow when over 200 family members, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate the retirees. Presentations to the teachers were made by Joe McKeown, former president of the INTO and a district representative for the area. A great night was had by all celebrating the years of dedicated service these teachers and principals have given to pupils and schools in the Carlow area.

The teachers who celebrated on the night were Áine Kennedy and Máirín Lambe from Scoil Muire gan Smál; Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc Aingeal Uí Dhálaigh, Treasa Uí Néil and Emer Ní Ghiolla Seanáin; St Fiacc’s NS, Sheila Hannratty and Louise Nolan; Bishop Foley NS, Joan Kinsella and Ann Brennan; Askea Boys NS, Liam Kelly, John Farrell and Deirdre Kelly; St Laserian’s School, Deirdre Nolan and Mary Dowling; Carlow National School, Carolyn Richardson; Grange NS, Stephen O’Toole; Ballinabranna NS, Joe Doheny; Rathoe NS, Bláthnaid McDermott; Ballylinan NS, Geraldine Curran; Our Lady of Lourdes, Bunclody, Mary Murphy; Wolfhill NS, Marie O’Connor.

