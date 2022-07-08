Tinahely Show unveils an exciting line-up for next month’s event

By Suzanne Pender

THE excitement was palpable for the launch of Tinahely Agricultural Show last week, as organisers unveiled a mix of favourite attractions and some exciting new additions for the 2022 show.

The show returns on August Bank Holiday Monday, with organisers and patrons all eager to get back following a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The show will also feature all of the usual attractions that provide the unique blend of agricultural competitions, entertainment, crafts, novelty events and amusements that has made the show one of the most popular in the country, attracting over 20,000 visitors and more than 400 trade stands each year.

The new ‘Best of Wicklow’ exhibition is an exciting collaborative initiative that brings together the best that Wicklow has to offer in culture, food, tourism, enterprise and public services under the one roof. This initiative has been developed in partnership with Wicklow County Council through the LEADER programme.

“The Tinahely Agricultural Show (Wicklow County Show) provides a perfect platform to showcase the best that Wicklow has to offer,” said Brian Gleeson, CEO of Wicklow County Council.

“It will provide a unique opportunity for our master crafts experts to showcase the best food and drink producers in Wicklow to a local, national and international audience and we are delighted to support this new venture,” he added.

Other key attractions include a performance by country music legend Michael English, hugely popular all over the country and a guaranteed draw to Tinahely Show. The entertainment line-up also includes the ever-popular Stacey Breen, Theresa and The Stars and Stuart Moyles.

Local, national and championship livestock competitions, massive trade stand display, with over 400 business showcasing their services and products and the FBD all-Ireland Belgian Blue final are other highlights of the day.

There’s also arts and crafts competitions and showcase, IFA food marquee, pony games and show jumping, pets’ corner, dog show, vintage display and dedicated marquees, including the Every Day Wellness, The World of Wool and Quilt Marquee.

Junior arts and crafts, a carnival fair and novelty events and competitions provide something for everyone at Tinahely Show.

“The show committee would like to thank all of our trade stands, local businesses and sponsors, who have shown such unwavering support through the past few years and we are looking forward to welcoming them back in 2022,” said chairman of Tinahely Show Thomas McDonald.

“This has been a difficult time for so many people and we are committed to delivering a top-quality show that the people of Wicklow and beyond will relish,” he added.

Entries are now open for all categories and can be made online at www.tinahelyshow.ie.