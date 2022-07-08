Tullow pupils embrace local history in pilot project for schools

PUPILS of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes NS in Tullow embraced their local history as part of a pilot project by Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS).

Forty-eight students from both fourth classes in the school showcased an exhibition of their work to visiting committee members of CHAS on 27 June. They had participated in a pilot project entitled ‘Junior CHAS’ over the past school year.

The girls investigated the history of their school and the history of the Brigidine Order in Tullow. They researched and recorded information on Bishop Daniel Delany, who founded the order in 1808, St Brigid, and the history of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes. The girls also participated in the Weave Project with DCU and created some very impressive animations of St Brigid. Research genres included oral history, women’s history, local history and material culture. The school’s folklore collection was examined and stories from female relatives have now been recorded and preserved for the future.

The project ran throughout the 2021-22 school year, and although Covid restrictions made it impossible for physical visits to the school, this was overcome through email, texts and one very lively and entertaining Zoom meeting with the girls and their teachers in the spring.

Junior CHAS is the brainchild of Gary Hughes, his idea bringing the history and heritage of Carlow into local schools.

Scoil Mhuire Lourdes was the first school to take part in this initiative. The principal Marie Coen and fourth-class teachers Aisling Madden and Adam Kavanagh were extremely enthusiastic about the project, and this was enthusiasm was reflected in their exhibition.

On Monday 27 June their findings were showcased for the CHAS committee, who were extremely impressed. Ms Madden highlighted the importance of both local and women’s history, while CHAS president Richard Coddy lauded the volume and extent of work that had been undertaken.

Certificates were presented to all 48 pupils, with a certificate of participation also presented to Ms Coen for the school. Ms Madden and Mr Kavanagh were presented with framed prints of Carlow for their work in making this initial project such a resounding success.

CHAS would like to sincerely thank the staff and pupils of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes NS, Tullow for their participation in the pilot project.