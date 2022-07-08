Two arrested following seizure of €127,000 worth of Cannabis in Dublin

Amy Blaney

Two people have been arrested following the seizure of €127,000 worth of cannabis during a search operation in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 on Thursday.

At around 7pm, Gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at an address in Drimnagh.

During the course of the search, approximately 6.5kg of cannabis herb was located with an estimated street value of €127,000.

The drugs were seized and are now subject to analysis.

A male and female, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Crumlin Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.