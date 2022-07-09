Carlow Pride Festival takes place tomorrow

– The walking parade begins at 2:30pm from Carlow College St Patrick’s.

– The town photograph will be taken around 2:30pm.

– We ask everyone to congregate inside the grounds of Carlow College St Patrick’s. We ask you not to stand or gather on College St.

– The entire route ie wheelchair friendly.

– This is a walking parade, no floats or motorised vehicles.

– Please be aware of your surroundings and be careful of people around you.

– Always follow the direction and requests of An Garda Siochana

– Please use one of our recycling / general waste bins provided.

– Please put cigarette butts into the bin, and remember Carlow Town Park and Carlow College St Patrick’s is a smoke free zone.

– Please be aware of the exits and entrances (see image)

– The water at Carlow Town Park is deep and dangerous. There is no lifeguard on duty.

– CCTV covers the entire route and Carlow Town Park.

– Please respect our neighbours in local houses who may not be attending.

– The event in the park ends at 6pm and we ask everyone to leave the park so a clean up can begin.

– The after party in Diceys (seperate event to Carlow Pride Festival) begins at 7pm.

– Toilets are located near the Marybourough St entrance.

– Civil defence and An Garda Siochana will be innattendance

– Festival stewards can be identified by orange hi vis and pride lanyards.

– Order of Malta ambulance is located at the main park entrance, in the park car park.

– Lost and found is located behind the main stage.

– Vendors selling pride merchandise on the day have no affiliation with Carlow Pride Festival.

– Children should be accompanied at all times.

– The park is an alcohol free zone (local by-laws).

– Please park responsibly, we need all access routes to be clear in case of any emergencies. Parking on the day is available in the Town Hall Car Park.

– Please be mindful of animals and nature in the park. This is their home. Please do not disturb and wildlife, plants or trees.

– If you need to contact a member of An Garda Siochana or a festival organiser, just ask anyone in a high vis jacket.

– In an emergency call 999/112 or you can contact Carlow Garda Station on 0599136620