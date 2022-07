The 18th century Magazine Fort in Dublin’s Phoenix Park is being turned into a visitor attraction.

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission for it to be repaired and restored by the OPW.

The fort as built in 1737 and used by British forces to store both gunpowder and ammunition.

It was raided during the Easter Rising in 1916 and was later taken over by the Irish Defence Forces in 1922 after the signing of the Anglo Irish Treaty.