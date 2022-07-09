Maura was a kind, generous person who had a passionate and creative spirit



The late Maura Burke

By Suzanne Pender

ON Saturday 11 June, the family, neighbours and friends of Maura Burke, Rathnapish, Carlow gathered in Holy Family Church, Askea for the Month’s Mind Mass of a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Maura, who was aged 94, had been in failing health for the final year of her life.

The former Maura Duggan was born into a farming background at Kylveha, Callan, Co Kilkenny, the eldest of six sisters. Educated at Ballyline National School near Callan and then by the Mercy nuns in Callan, Maura worked in the drapery business throughout her working career, with employments in Kilkenny city (Muldowney and Quinn’s Drapery and Bridgett’s Drapery), then gaining promotion to the role of buyer in Athy, before completing her career in that capacity at Molloy’s drapery shop, Tullow Street, Carlow.

It was while she was working in Carlow that Maura met husband-to-be John Burke from Ardateggle, Killeshin at a dance in Athy. John was a psychiatric nurse in St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow. Romance blossomed and the couple married in Callan in July 1958. The strength of their enduring love and commitment to each another provided the foundation for the good things that followed.

The newlyweds resided first in lodgings on the Athy Road opposite the Crofton Hotel (Seven Oaks). Then, in the late 1950s, the couple built their ambitious bungalow home in Rathnapish on a one-acre site. Maura designed this house herself, a striking expression of her lifelong interest in and natural flair for architecture/design.

Following her marriage, Maura concentrated on being a homemaker and mother, raising, together with John, a family of two boys and two girls. She was utterly devoted to her family, offering constant help, encouragement and support and was never happier than when she had her whole family gathered around her as often as possible.

Maura was a gentle, welcoming, generous and kind person; a brilliant storyteller, with a very ready and engaging laugh; a hard worker; a passionate, adventurous and creative spirit; and in many ways a woman considerably ahead of her time.

She was a first-class dressmaker, excelling also at knitting, crocheting and sewing. Maura made her own wedding dress and, down the years, designed and made many dresses and other items for her family, including First Communion and Confirmation outfits, on one occasion even a cutting-edge ballgown inspired by a photo she had seen in a national newspaper.

She was a keen gardener, displaying great creativity and originality in this area, too, including designing and building her own beautiful rockery, which has endured and flourished over the past 60 years or so. Maura was an excellent cook, with her culinary creations highly prized by each of the succeeding generations.

As a Kilkenny woman, Maura followed ‘the Cats’ in hurling with enthusiasm, and when the children were young, she often brought them to the big hurling games involving Kilkenny in Croke Park.

Maura and John’s great love of animals has been passed down the generations. They kept many dogs, their principal passion and interest, but also a wider menagerie, too.

A central part of Maura Burke’s identity was her deep and enduring faith, which she shared fully with John. Together they attended daily Mass and the Rosary prayers beforehand, as well as being involved in a weekly community Rosary group for many years, with Maura usually leading the prayers.

Her particularly strong devotion to Our Lady inspired her to set up the Marian Movement in Carlow, which was of great and enduring importance to her. As a couple, they also made several pilgrimages to Knock, Medjugorje and, on one occasion, joined a pilgrimage to three countries – Lourdes in France, Fatima in Portugal and Garabandal in Spain.

John predeceased her by 15 years, passing away suddenly in March 2007 at the age of 78. She missed him deeply as her devoted and steadfast husband.

It was appropriate that Maura should have been cared for at home by her loving family during her final illness, her children repaying the love she had richly bestowed on them throughout their childhood and into adulthood. Her sister, Theresa Duggan, also fully supported Maura during this time. The family had invaluable, dedicated and highly skilled medical help from Dr Gerard Moran over many decades, as well as from the public health nurse team and also the palliative care team/hospice foundation night nurses during her final weeks. Her wonderful carer Clodagh (from Home Instead) was also an important part of her life during those final months.

Maura reposed at home on Thursday 19 May, when Fr Gaspar Habara, CC, Cathedral Parish, Carlow led the prayers, together with Fr Tommy Dillion, CC, Askea. Her remains were removed on Friday 20 May to the Cathedral of the Assumption, where Maura had worshipped throughout her entire married life in Carlow. Fr Gaspar concelebrated her funeral Mass with Fr Adrian Carbery, retired CC, Kildare, a longstanding family friend.

At the start of Mass, Susan Keane (daughter) paid tribute to her mother in a vivid and moving eulogy. The impressive singing at Mass was by Suzanne Byrne, soprano, with Aoibhín Burke (granddaughter) giving a beautiful performance on the harp. Sofie Keane wrote and read out a touching poem about her grandmother, written specially for the funeral Mass. Following Mass, Maura was laid to rest with her beloved husband John in St Mary’s Cemetery.

She is survived by her children John (Rathnapish), Olive Burke-Murphy (London), Conor (Castlebar, Co Mayo) and Susan Keane (Ennis, Co Clare), by her sisters Theresa Duggan (Callan), Kathleen Bourke (Dromiskin, Dundalk), Margot O’Connor (Sydney, Australia) and Veronica Bourke (Kilkenny). She is also survived by her sons-in-law Rod and David, daughters-in-law Marguerite and Janet, cherished grandchildren Ciara, Aoife, Oisín, Aoibhín, Rebecca, Emma, Sofie and Olywen, and grandson-in-law Dee; by her extended family, kind neighbours and her circle of friends. She was predeceased by her sister Joan in 2013.

May Maura’s gentle soul rest in peace.