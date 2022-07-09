More than 500 jobs in healthcare sector to be created in Cork, Louth and Meath

More than 500 jobs will be created in the healthcare sector in counties Cork, Louth and Meath.

Taoiseach Michael Martin is due to announce the creation of the jobs which will be available primarily for the medical profession in residential care homes for older people.

The 95 new residential beds will be in Cork, 121 in Meath and 130 in Louth.

Ongoing training will be provided for people who want to avail of the new jobs.

Chief executive officer at Silver Stream Healthcare Tom Finn told Newstalk there are a broad range of jobs for everyone.

“Senior nursing managers, doctors and directors of nursing, clinical nurse managers, staff nurses, carers, chefs, cleaning and maintenance personnel, so it’s right across the sector of any new business that will open.

“But in the main part care assistants and nurses.”