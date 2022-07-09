Top US choir to perform in Carlow this Friday

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW will welcome one of the premiere adult church choirs in America’s Midwest to perform this Friday as part of an ongoing bond between the town and Davenport, Iowa.

The First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary Choir from Davenport, Iowa in the USA is delighted to perform for a Carlow audience, as Davenport has been twinned with Carlow for a number of years and has a long association with the town.

The concert will take place on Friday 15 July in St Mary’s Church, Haymarket at 8pm and is free of charge.

The church’s flagship ensemble, the First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary Choir, is regarded as one of the premiere adult church choirs in the Midwest.

The choir, under its director of music Matthew Bishop, offers a variety of great choral music at two worship services on Sunday mornings from September through May, and select Sundays during the summer, including the church’s annual Jazz Liturgy during the Bix Jazz Festival.

The choir has a rich history of providing great music in the Quad Cities area, having featured for more than two decades as part of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concerts and twice on national PBS TV.

The Sanctuary Choir has commissioned and premiered a number of choral works and arrangements, including anthems by renowned composers, and building on its commitment to creating new music, a new commission by well-known British composer Jonathan Dove will be included in the Irish concerts