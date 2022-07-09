Traditional farmhouse on the outskirts of Carlow town

A traditional farmhouse on 2.9 acres at ‘Avondale’, Crossneen, Carlow has come on the market.

This most attractive, traditional farmhouse is offered for sale on a flexible holding of 2.9 acres, located on the edge of Carlow town, just 1km from town centre. Partially modernised and renovated in recent years, the residence benefits from uPVC double glazing, oil fired central heating and a number of small rear extensions.

It enjoys a private access avenue, supports a private septic tank and avails of mains water. The traditional farmyard to its rear is included in the sale, consisting of a number of small animal houses, a three-span hay shed and an open-ended silage pit, with concrete yards and apron.

The holding further includes a roadside paddock of approx. 1.9 acres, suitable to support a host of related interests. Viewings are highly recommended and invited on a strictly appointment basis. Further details are available from Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott.

