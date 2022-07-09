Tullow class of ’92 will hold 30-year school reunion

By Suzanne Pender

RHYTHM is a dancer was riding high is the charts and Linda Martin won the Eurovision; meanwhile in Tullow, a bunch of students faced into their leaving cert … fresh from their incredible All-Ireland win in the Senior Football Vocational Schools final!

Hard to believe, but its 30 years since that class of 1992 set off into the world.

To mark those three decades, two former students from the Tullow Community School’s class of 1992, Breda Keegan Byrne and Geraldine Brennan, are organising a 30-year school reunion.

The event takes place in the Ardattin Inn on Saturday 13 August at 8pm and they would love to see as many former students and teachers come along as possible.

Breda and Geraldine have already publicised the event on social media but are keen to spread the word to all from the class of 1992 to invite them to come along.