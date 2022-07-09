Westlife gear up for second Aviva Stadium gig

Saturday, July 09, 2022

Muireann Duffy

Westlife fans are once against descending on the Aviva Stadium as the band play there for the second night in a row.

Over 90,000 fans will have attended the gigs over this weekend, with tickets purchased from 27 different countries around the world, including Canada, China and New Zealand.

Fans are once again being advised to give themselves plenty of time to reach the venue, taking increased traffic in the area into consideration.

Concert-goers are asked to use public transport where possible, with Gardaí operating a traffic management plan near the Aviva.

Organisers are also advising fans to check the entry route stated on their ticket and to follow the route accordingly.

Under 16’s must also be accompanied by a guardian at all times.

The Aviva is a cashless venue, with all food and drink vendors only accepting card payments.

Gates will open at 6pm, with warm-up acts Soulé and the Sugababes going on stage and 6.30pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Westlife are then due to take to the stage at 8.30pm.

