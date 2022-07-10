Cash is king … or at least it used to be

By Michael Godfery

IT’S true – cash is becoming outdated. If you are to believe the latest statistics, it is only a matter of time before dinosaurs like myself will be the only ones using cash to pay for things.

Don’t get me wrong: I use the tap-and-go more than I would like, but I refrain from having a screen shot, or whatever it is called, of my bank card on my phone.

There are two reasons for that. Firstly, I have a habit of letting the phone fall and breaking the screen. Secondly, I don’t trust the system to guarantee that someone won’t clone my phone and make off with the few bob I might have in the account at the time of the theft.

I say few bob because, like the rest, or most of us at least, inflation has given a fair old whack to the bank balance of late. In April, we were told it stood at 7%, the highest in 22 years, but not to worry that was because of ‘certain’ factors such as the war in Ukraine, the price of energy and a few other ‘factors’. Guess what? Those factors are still at play.

By May, inflation had jumped beyond 8%, and it continues to rise. With energy costs up by a whopping 46.9% in just a year, you can imagine what will happen when interest rates rise and the cold, frosty winter sets in: disaster.

But back to hard cash. Once upon a time, there was a queue at nearly every cash machine in the country. But not today. The tap and go, Revolute and whatever card you are using at the moment have seen to that. In fact, over the past few years, the number of ATMs has shrunk by 500 to 1,787, according to the Banking and Payments Federation. Even the one in Leinster House has been taken away.

Bernard Durkan, the Fine Gael TD for North Kildare, complained about this, but was told it would cost too much to maintain. He is reported to have replied that there is also a cost in retaining customer satisfaction as well – words that could easily come back to bite him at the next general election. However, our minister for finance said in reply that the government was powerless to intervene, as this was a commercial matter.

In all honesty, if the government appears powerless to stop the spiralling cost of everything in this country, what chance did we really have of retaining one ATM in the houses of the Oireachtas?

Funnily enough, while it seems like the slow death of the cash machine in Ireland, they are springing up like mushrooms in every holiday destination in Europe. I was in Portugal recently and couldn’t help but notice the sheer proliferation of the damn things. They were all over the place. You couldn’t walk 100 metres down a street – any street – without seeing one. They were in shops, supermarkets, shopping malls, wherever you looked. And unlike the ones we have at home, which insist on dispensing a €50 note as the minimum transaction, these ATMs dished out all notes from €5 upwards. No wonder they are still popular.

Staying on the topic of money, a report from the Central Bank stated that the volume of coins minted last year has increased by 53%. It is being put down to the reopening of cafés, restaurants and the hospitality sector. According to that report, it was the larger coins – the €1 and €2 – that were most in demand. That is being put down to the return of tipping and a show of generosity on behalf of the punter.

I would dispute that, as I’m sure would most of those working in the hospitality sector. We don’t have a problem tipping when abroad, but for some reason we hate giving to our own – and when we do, it is usually a collection of all the brown stuff we find in our pockets.

I know the cost of eating out, or even just having a coffee, has gone through the roof, but we shouldn’t take it out on those who have looked after us. If they have done a poor job, that is a different story.

Perhaps the reason the €1 and €2 coins are most in demand is because of the ‘rounding up’ trend which was introduced. Did you ever notice how few times that ‘rounding’ trend goes the other way?