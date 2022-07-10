Charming and spacious Carlow bungalow for sale

Kehoe Auctioneers are delighted to offer this charming and spacious bungalow residence for sale. Situated in the much sought after townsland of Friarstown equidistant from Carlow, Tullow and Castledermot, this spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow is set on a generous 1/2 acre site with a large detached garage and tarmac drive and apron.

Laid out with four good sized bedrooms, en-suite and utility room, this would be an ideal family home within easy reach of Bennekerry National School, the M9 and Carlow and Tullow. There are tremendous views across the countryside and located behind wooden gates with extensive gardens to front and rear, the private setting is very appealing.

Further details on this property can be found here: Friarstown, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow – Kehoe Auctioneers – 4580114 – MyHome.ie Residential.