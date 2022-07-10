Charming and spacious Carlow bungalow for sale

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Kehoe Auctioneers are delighted to offer this charming and spacious bungalow residence for sale. Situated in the much sought after townsland of Friarstown equidistant from Carlow, Tullow and Castledermot, this spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow is set on a generous 1/2 acre site with a large detached garage and tarmac drive and apron.

Laid out with four good sized bedrooms, en-suite and utility room, this would be an ideal family home within easy reach of Bennekerry National School, the M9 and Carlow and Tullow. There are tremendous views across the countryside and located behind wooden gates with extensive gardens to front and rear, the private setting is very appealing.

Further details on this property can be found here: Friarstown, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow – Kehoe Auctioneers – 4580114 – MyHome.ie Residential.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Cash is king … or at least it used to be

Sunday, 10/07/22 - 1:30pm

Who will win this year’s Carlow Pride Festival plaque?

Sunday, 10/07/22 - 12:31pm

Gaelscoil kids had a ball at active school week

Sunday, 10/07/22 - 12:22pm

Similar Articles

Traditional farmhouse on the outskirts of Carlow town

Saturday, 09/07/22 - 10:00pm

Magnificent Carlow town bungalow up for sale

Thursday, 07/07/22 - 1:36pm

Beautiful three-bedroom house in Carlow town

Wednesday, 06/07/22 - 12:02pm