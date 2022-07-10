Gaelscoil kids had a ball at active school week

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Pupils from Rang 6 try out a rowing machine during active schools week at Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc                             Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Karen Mullins Carlow Regional Youth Services shows Isabel Cole the proper technique to rowing during active schools week at Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc. 

Pupils in action during active schools week at Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc

Enjoying  active schools week at the Gaelscoil

Pupils work on their dribbling skills during active schools week at Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc

Having fun during active schools week 

Happy to see me during active schools week at Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc

Getting their groove on during active schools week at Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc

 

By Suzanne Pender

ENERGY and participation was to the max in Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc recently as the school enjoyed Seachtain Ghníomhach na Gaelscoile.

The Gaelscoil Active School Week was held over as fortnight, a jam-packed feast of a broad variety of activities, providing each class with lots of fun.

Co-ordinated by Múinteoir Nóirín, the school was delighted to have so many parents and friends who volunteered to help and to share their expertise during the week.

Among them were Karen and Jamie from Carlow Sports Partnership, who featured rowing; Jimmy Dooley, cricket; Richard Delaney, handball; Joe Dunny of Fit2Go, who did a bootcamp; Cathal Kavanagh, basketball; John Nolan, peil Gaelach; Seán Ó Cinnéide and CLG Baile Ceatharlach for hurling/camogie; Olga Cleary, badminton; Caitríona, Noah and Leo agus CLG Setanta for hurling/camogie; Pádraig O’Toole and CLG Uí hAnracháin for peil Gaelach; Garry Coady, FAI, with soccer; Hannah, Jasmine and CLG Éire Óg for peil Gaelach; and the children from sixth class, who ran games with the junior classes.

The level of fun and enjoyment of all the children was obvious, apart from the many benefits in participating in such worthwhile activities. Principal Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin offered a “míle buíochas” to Múinteoir Nóirín for organising such a wonderful week for all.

