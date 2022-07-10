Tidy Towns approve of Éire Óg roundabout but stress more must be done

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Tidy Towns has given the new-look roundabout at Éire Óg a resounding thumbs up – but stress it must be the start of more to come.

“On my own behalf and as chairman of Carlow Tidy Towns, I have to congratulate all concerned with the shear brilliance of the roundabout adjacent to the Éire Óg clubhouse,” said Ken Tucker.

“Having said that, one summer never made a swallow and one roundabout might not be enough to win back the gold medal,” he said, referring to Carlow’s previous Tidy Towns gold medal, which has eluded the town in recent years.

“I am reliably informed that money is available. How about spending a bit of it – what’s €10,000 from the millions that is available – for the rejuvenation of our town.

“Let’s do a similar job to the roundabout adjacent to Woodies and let’s do it now, not next year,” suggested Mr Tucker.

“Heartiest congratulations to the town engineer Barry Knowles, Ciaran Brennan and all who had any act or part in the construction of this vibrant, unique and most impressive roundabout. All take a bow,” he concluded.