Who will win this year’s Carlow Pride Festival plaque?

Again this year, Carlow pride festival will be holding a Window display competition to see which business in Carlow or Kilkenny has the best PRIDE INSPIRED widow display. This is a chance for all to really put an effort in to make the town bright and colourful for the main event on today Sunday 10 July.

There will be two winners announced. The first will be best overall window display, and the second will be best display in a workplace. The second award is designed for those businesses that don’t have a window to display the Pride items but maybe can use an alternative area in order for them to design a Pride inspired display.

Winners were selected yesterday by Carlow Pride Festival and awards will be given next week

Previous winners were Carlow Regional Youth Services and Tully’s Bar Carlow.