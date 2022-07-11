19-year-old Ella is crowned Miss Carlow for 2022

By Suzanne Pender

A 19-YEAR-OLD Carlow student has been named Miss Carlow and has now set her sights on the Miss Ireland title.

Ella Ambrose will represent Carlow this year at the 75th Miss Ireland, sponsored by TanOrganic, with 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title.

The finalists were revealed at a sparkling white party last week to mark the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition. The finalists arrived at the venue House in Dublin on an open-top bus to celebrate in style and begin their Miss Ireland 2022 journey.

Emmanuella (Ella) is currently studying IT management in SETU Carlow; she is a qualified nail technician and is passionate about health and fitness.

Selections have taken place all over the country to find contestants from each county, with the winners representing their county at the Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show this August at the Royal Theatre, Castlebar.

As Miss Carlow, Ella will represent her county and attend various awards, openings and engagements in Carlow over the next year, as well as working on her various charity projects.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling and social media, and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival, which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.