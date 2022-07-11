Appeal over murder victim who disappeared in Dublin after David Bowie concert

Gardaí are appealing for new information regarding the murder of Antoinette Smith, 35 years after she disappeared on Dublin’s O’Connell Street following a David Bowie concert.

The 27-year-old attended the concert in Slane, Co Meath on July 11th, 1987 ahead of her disappearance later that night in Dublin.

She was missing for nine months until her remains were discovered on April 3rd, 1988 on Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument close to Glencree/Enniskerry.

With 35 years now passed since Mrs Smith was last seen on O’Connell Street, gardaí at Bray Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and information in relation to her disappearance and murder.

“On Saturday 11th July 1987, Antoinette and a friend attended the David Bowie concert at Slane, Co Meath,” gardaí said.

“They returned to Dublin by bus, arriving at Parnell Square at around 11pm. They went to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street. While in the club they met two men that they knew. They joined the men’s company and remained with them until they all left shortly after 2am.

“Antoinette’s friend parted company when they left the club. Antoinette remained for some time and spoke to the two men until all three walked the short distance to the taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

“The men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, while Antoinette continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.

“Antoinette was subsequently reported missing to gardaí by her husband. She remained missing for nine months until her remains were discovered on Glendoo Mountains.

“Antoinette was a mother of two young children – Lisa, who was only seven years old, and Rachel, who was three years old at the time of their mother’s disappearance.”

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have had information since 1987, or who has come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward.

“Gardaí urge individuals who, 30 years on, may want to come forward to do so, especially if relationships/associations may have changed over the years,” gardaí said.

“Gardaí are anxious to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.”

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.