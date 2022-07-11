Back to school payment available to thousands of families from today

Kenneth Fox

Tens of thousands of households across the country will be able to receive a one-off back to school payment from today.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance (BSCFA) will be paid to 124,000 families, in respect of 220,000 children, from this morning.

With recent cost-of-living increases, an extra €100 payment, announced last week and originally scheduled for August, has also been brought forward. This payment will now be available from Monday, July 18th.

The Government estimates that some 151,000 families and 262,000 children will benefit from the €84 million back to school scheme, which runs until September 30th.

The total amount being paid for each qualified child aged 4–11 years will amount to €260, while the rate payable for each eligible child aged 12 and over will amount to €385.

Speaking this morning, Ms Humphreys said the scheme “recognises the pressures families with school going children are under at this time of year”.

She said the extra €100 payment was being introduced to “help ease the burden facing families.

“My Department has put the processes in place quickly – ensuring that this additional money will be paid from next Monday,” she said.

Ukrainian families now living in Ireland under the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukraine will also be eligible to receive the payments.

The Minister urged all families to check their eligibility for the scheme and apply before September 30th,