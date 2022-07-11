Carlow Military Museum to host army vehicle show

The Carlow County Military Museum will hold a Military Vehicle and Militaria Show this month.

As part of the museum’s 2022 season and to raise much needed funds and profile, the museum are hold the show on Sunday 24 July in the grounds of St Dympna’s Old Church Athy Road, Carlow.

A variety of Irish Defence Force as well as international vehicles which a supplied by members of the Irish Military Group based in Naas.

Also on hand will be representatives of Carlow’s ‘First Responders Crew’s’.

Many experts will be on hand to demonstrate exhibits and answer any and all questions. The show will run from 10am-5pm.