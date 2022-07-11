Death notice and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Sheena Knepper (née Mahon)

Carlow / Inniscarra, Cork / Killeshin, Laois

Sheena Knepper (née Mahon) , 15 Whithorn Drive, Inniscara View, Ballincollig, Cork and formerly of Derrymoyle, Portlaoise Road, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on July 8th, 2022, at Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Beloved wife of Ian, loving mother of Ada, adored daughter of Patricia and the late Arnold and cherished sister of Arnie, Jeremy and David.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, mother, brothers, mother-in-law Dawn, father-in-law Duke, brothers-in-law Elijah and Aidan, sisters-in-law Serena, Elaine, and Karina, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Sheena Rest In Peace

Reposing at her mother’s home, Derrymoyle, Portlaoise Road, Co. Laois (Eircode R93 T3V2) from 4pm today Monday with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.45am to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin (via The Portlaoise Rd and Joe’s Road) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation Service at 3pm.

Due to road works, access to Sheena’s wake will only be possible via The Portlaoise Roundabout on the Carlow Ring Road. Anyone driving from the Portlaoise direction will have to follow the diversion signs to Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice, Cork and Irish Cancer Society