Gardaí seize €6.9m worth of drugs in Co Kilkenny search

Monday, July 11, 2022

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €6.9 million during a search of a business premises in Co Kilkenny.

Officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, searched the premises at Ballyhale on Monday.

Two males, one aged in his 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Kilkenny Garda station.

